Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $56.13 on Friday. Mercury General has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $57.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.10. Mercury General had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 4.8% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 720,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after buying an additional 32,876 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Mercury General by 6.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

