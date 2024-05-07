Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,701 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 153.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,651,166,000 after buying an additional 564,085 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $701,927,000 after purchasing an additional 158,031 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,012,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,480,000 after purchasing an additional 93,984 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,895,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $515,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,228 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,062,000 after purchasing an additional 962,987 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $285.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.92 and a 12-month high of $327.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.65 and its 200 day moving average is $282.88.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.11.

In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total transaction of $463,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,316.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,066 shares of company stock valued at $52,199,975 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

