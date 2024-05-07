Merit Financial Group LLC Has $668,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 220,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $221.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $182.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $104.32 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.38 and a 200-day moving average of $168.51.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

