Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 465.80% and a negative return on equity of 282.36%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of MRSN stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.61. 101,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,726. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $9.62.
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
