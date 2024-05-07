Metis Global Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 110,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 76,724 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,589,000. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 128,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 50,778 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $125.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.91 and a 200-day moving average of $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.77 and a 52-week high of $125.07.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on APH. UBS Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $14,251,050. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

