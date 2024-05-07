Metis Global Partners LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $518.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.06 and a 12-month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

