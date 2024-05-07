Metis Global Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,968,000 after purchasing an additional 277,635 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.98. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $43.53.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

