Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 798 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 82,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 56,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 284,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $77.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.65%.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

