Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 463 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Humana by 27.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter valued at $4,865,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Humana by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Stock Up 0.6 %

HUM stock opened at $321.00 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price target (down from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.50.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

