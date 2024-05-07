Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,498 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after buying an additional 145,691 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $987,432,000 after purchasing an additional 116,860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $793,607,000 after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 15.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $443,088,000 after purchasing an additional 460,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE EOG opened at $130.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.38.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.