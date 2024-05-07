MetisDAO Achieves Market Cap of $337.51 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $337.51 million and $10.14 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $59.69 or 0.00093840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009260 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011483 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,599.72 or 0.99985443 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012950 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,654,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,654,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 59.07960944 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 239 active market(s) with $11,746,592.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

