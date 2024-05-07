Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) PT Raised to $100.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.94.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $93.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.25. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,795,000 after buying an additional 87,203 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,521,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,046,000 after buying an additional 80,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $672,196,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,068,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,388,000 after purchasing an additional 891,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.