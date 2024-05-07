Miller Industries (MLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $296.25 million during the quarter.
Miller Industries Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE MLR traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,820. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $637.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.03. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $55.62.
Miller Industries Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MLR
About Miller Industries
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Miller Industries
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Freshpet Surges 10%: Fresh Highs to Come for This Pet Stock
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Hims & Hers Health Stock Could Become a Wealth Compounder
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Penny Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.