Miller Industries (MLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $296.25 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE MLR traded up $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,820. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $637.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.03. Miller Industries has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $55.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Miller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

