Model N’s (MODN) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MODN. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Model N in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Get Model N alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Model N

Model N Trading Down 0.4 %

MODN opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $35.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

In other Model N news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $125,832.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243 in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Model N

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Model N by 1,594.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Model N in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Model N in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Model N by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter.

About Model N

(Get Free Report)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.