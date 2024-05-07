ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Upgraded by Lake Street Capital to Buy

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MODV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ModivCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ModivCare from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of ModivCare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.25.

Get ModivCare alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ModivCare

ModivCare Stock Performance

Shares of MODV opened at $26.79 on Monday. ModivCare has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $703.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ModivCare will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ModivCare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ModivCare by 388.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ModivCare by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in ModivCare by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ModivCare during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000.

About ModivCare

(Get Free Report)

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.