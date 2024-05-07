Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $343.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $382.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 2.99%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOH. Barclays dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.