M&T Bank Corp Buys 79 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $134.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.89. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $137.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.