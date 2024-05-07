M&T Bank Corp Decreases Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in IDEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock opened at $222.15 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $183.76 and a 52-week high of $246.36. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.94 and its 200 day moving average is $217.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on IEX shares. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

