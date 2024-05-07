M&T Bank Corp Has $5.88 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 12.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 11.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 463,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,172,000 after purchasing an additional 48,962 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 25.0% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Realty Income by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 125,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE O opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

