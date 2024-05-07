M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in National Grid by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in National Grid by 9.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,165.00.

National Grid Stock Performance

NGG opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.10. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

