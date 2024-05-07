M&T Bank Corp Sells 12,881 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,881 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $86.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.85. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $87.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

