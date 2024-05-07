M&T Bank Corp Sells 609 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,134 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $69.82 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $75.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.57.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $2.58 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

