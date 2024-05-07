M&T Bank Corp Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,065 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,614,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,703.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,355,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,636,000 after buying an additional 3,169,265 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,585,000 after buying an additional 2,848,268 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,564,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,145 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

