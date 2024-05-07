N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires 19,576 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 134.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,576 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 282,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 21,491 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 87,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPME traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.13. 12,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,331. The company has a market cap of $370.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.87. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $99.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.17.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

