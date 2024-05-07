N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $6.35 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 987,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,104,000 after purchasing an additional 139,513 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 698,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 437,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,638. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

