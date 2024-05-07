N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 480,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 142,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 763,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,636. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.06.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

