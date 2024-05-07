N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 14,363 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,363 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 4.2% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned 0.15% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $34,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.28 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,071,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,867. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

