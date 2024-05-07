N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 457 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $84.53. 1,471,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,236. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.66. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.24 and a one year high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

