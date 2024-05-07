N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 760 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV stock traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.30. The company had a trading volume of 142,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,177. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $186.73 and a 1-year high of $241.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.73.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

