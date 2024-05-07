N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 86.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,555 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.69. 395,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,148. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.45. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $70.91 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

