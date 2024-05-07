Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Napco Security Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Napco Security Technologies to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NSSC opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.51. Napco Security Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54.

Insider Activity

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $2,037,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,482,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $238,784.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,533.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $2,037,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,010 shares in the company, valued at $67,482,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $3,987,644 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Articles

