National Bank of Canada FI Buys 45,244 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,244 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $21,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $164.20 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.30 and a 200-day moving average of $156.13.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

