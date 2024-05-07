National Bank of Canada FI Has $24.40 Million Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $24,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,726,000 after acquiring an additional 116,504 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,326,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,128,000 after buying an additional 2,486,439 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,603,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,057,000 after buying an additional 89,067 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,747,000 after acquiring an additional 527,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

NYSE VNO opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $32.21.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $441.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

