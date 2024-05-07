National Bank of Canada FI Sells 103,872 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 217,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 103,872 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Prologis were worth $29,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Prologis by 3,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $104.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.86. The stock has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.12.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

