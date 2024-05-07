National Bankshares Boosts 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Price Target to C$0.65

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.60 to C$0.65 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 87.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

5N Plus Stock Performance

VNP stock traded up C$0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 390,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,394. The stock has a market cap of C$455.49 million, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.00. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$2.86 and a 52-week high of C$5.25.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$88.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.15 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.2835821 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa acquired 60,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$271,561.85. Insiders have acquired 69,100 shares of company stock worth $312,032 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

