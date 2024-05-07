Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Natural Health Trends Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $6.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $79.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.43 and a beta of 0.85. Natural Health Trends has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.18%.

Natural Health Trends Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Natural Health Trends

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.56%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is currently 1,600.32%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Natural Health Trends stock. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Hartline Investment Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Natural Health Trends at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

