NEAR Protocol Price Tops $7.35 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $7.86 billion and $570.46 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $7.35 or 0.00011671 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00057462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00020047 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00014636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,189,572,595 coins and its circulating supply is 1,069,473,700 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,189,475,822 with 1,069,302,053 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.42247556 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 399 active market(s) with $595,547,433.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.