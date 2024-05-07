Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 0.6% Higher

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $600.88 and last traded at $600.82. Approximately 949,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,387,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $596.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.15.

Netflix Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $261.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $602.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total value of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,141 shares of company stock valued at $90,796,396 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Netflix by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 15,039.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,514,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

