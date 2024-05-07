NetSol Technologies (NTWK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $15.24 million for the quarter.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised NetSol Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Insider Transactions at NetSol Technologies

In other news, CFO Roger Kent Almond sold 9,264 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,719.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

See Also

