New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading Up 1.9%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.72. 5,295,813 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 33,829,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYCB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.39.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.00 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.78%. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Peter Schoels bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Schoels bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 312,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.