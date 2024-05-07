Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at B. Riley

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Free Report) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

Newpark Resources stock opened at $7.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $621.11 million, a P/E ratio of 39.78 and a beta of 2.78. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $167.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Newpark Resources during the first quarter worth $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Newpark Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $859,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.