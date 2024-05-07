NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 165.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in NVR were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,407,000. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of NVR by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,281 shares of company stock valued at $46,978,392 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR traded up $129.59 on Tuesday, hitting $7,754.42. 19,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,006. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,211.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7,746.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7,060.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $99.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

