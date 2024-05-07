Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0943 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 7th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $633.29 million and $16.52 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0943 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.09645472 USD and is down -3.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $22,131,975.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

