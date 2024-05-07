Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th.
Oconee Federal Financial Price Performance
OFED stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.29. Oconee Federal Financial has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $24.00.
