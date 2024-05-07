Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Olin has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Olin to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Olin Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 5.32%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Olin will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

OLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Olin from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Insider Activity

In other Olin news, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,896 shares of company stock valued at $4,136,061. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

