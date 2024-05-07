ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

ORIC traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 375,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,370. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $647.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.19.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). On average, equities research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 849,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 71,737 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

