OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 41.12% from the company’s current price.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of KIDS stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.43. 206,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,834. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $842.88 million, a PE ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 1.16. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $48.47.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at OrthoPediatrics

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 2,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $67,126.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,474.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 2,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $67,126.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,474.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Bailey sold 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $88,646.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,604.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,253 shares of company stock worth $477,375 over the last ninety days. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 39.0% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,057,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,849,000 after purchasing an additional 296,562 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

