Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.44% of Otter Tail worth $15,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 545,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after acquiring an additional 132,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 508,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 8,231.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 187,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after buying an additional 185,702 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,170,000 after buying an additional 64,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Otter Tail by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTTR opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.56. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $68.96 and a one year high of $99.49.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $314.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 21.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

