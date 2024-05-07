PACS Group (NYSE:PACS) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PACS Group in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PACS Group in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PACS Group in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PACS Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Get PACS Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PACS Group

PACS Group Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at PACS Group

PACS stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. PACS Group has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $25.72.

In other news, CEO Jason Hulse Murray sold 1,607,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $33,749,982.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,754,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,845,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PACS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.