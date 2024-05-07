Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $143.32 million and $1.93 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002244 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000030 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 143,253,496 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

